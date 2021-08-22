IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Industrial Alliance Securities

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) was downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $1.80 price objective on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Alliance Securities downgraded shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.35 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:IMAC opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IMAC has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -2.02.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). IMAC had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMAC will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in IMAC by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of IMAC in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC during the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation.

