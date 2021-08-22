ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Director Sells $439,187.76 in Stock

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Director Cheryl Cohen sold 43,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $439,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ImmunityBio stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $45.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ImmunityBio by 104.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth $53,000. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

