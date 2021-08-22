Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €42.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.19 ($46.10).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

