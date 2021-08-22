ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ING. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.01.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 389,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 14.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,272,000 after purchasing an additional 544,723 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,186,000 after purchasing an additional 185,848 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ING Groep (ING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.