ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on ING shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ING opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $14.28.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

