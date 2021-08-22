Ink (INK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,604.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Ink has a total market cap of $564,207.94 and $1,604.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ink has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00055181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00129444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00156656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,367.94 or 1.00031726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.69 or 0.00911418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.27 or 0.06649635 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

