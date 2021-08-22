InsaneCoin One Day Volume Reaches $13.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $225,719.75 and approximately $13.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.08 or 0.00479567 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003514 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.58 or 0.01197644 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,674,102 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

