Insider Buying: Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Major Shareholder Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Apollo Medical stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMEH shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
