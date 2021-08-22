Insider Buying: Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Major Shareholder Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMEH shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

