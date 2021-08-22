Insider Buying: Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Chairman Buys $11,420.48 in Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Chairman John Patience bought 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $11,420.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 58,597 shares in the company, valued at $417,210.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
BDSX opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $214.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.24.
Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 413,826 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 437,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 111,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 95,757 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
Biodesix Company Profile
Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.
