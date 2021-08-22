Insider Buying: Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Chairman Buys $11,420.48 in Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Chairman John Patience bought 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $11,420.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 58,597 shares in the company, valued at $417,210.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BDSX opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $214.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.24.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 413,826 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 437,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 111,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 95,757 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,716,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

