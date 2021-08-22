Insider Buying: Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) Insider Buys 331,288 Shares of Stock

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) insider Jeff Adams purchased 331,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.18 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,384,783.84 ($989,131.31).
Jeff Adams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 15th, Jeff Adams 212,393 shares of Metcash stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13.
Metcash Company Profile
Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.
