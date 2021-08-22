Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO Sells $1,675,000.00 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $72.00 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $72.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Axonics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 379,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 90,683 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 112,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 127,611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 2,958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,402 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.