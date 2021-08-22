Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $124,105.50 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BPMC opened at $93.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.10. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $125.61.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 407,611 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,834.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,148,000 after acquiring an additional 391,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,711,000 after acquiring an additional 361,508 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,160,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,074,000 after acquiring an additional 318,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.