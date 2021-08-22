Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CTO Sells $294,715.88 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CTO Hamid Reza Kassaei sold 42,589 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $294,715.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,652 shares in the company, valued at $765,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of -1.13. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $32.85.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.
About ContextLogic
ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
