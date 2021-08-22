Insider Selling: Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Sells $147,300.00 in Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $147,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DNMR opened at $15.02 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 15.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93 and a beta of -1.16.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.