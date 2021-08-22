Insider Selling: nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Sells 16,288 Shares of Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $26.77 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 53,969 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 101,881.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

