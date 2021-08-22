Insider Selling: Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Insider Sells 14,779 Shares of Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.58. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $50.49.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

