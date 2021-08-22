Insider Selling: Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) CAO Sells $112,350.00 in Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryerson stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $854.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.63. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryerson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ryerson by 1,732.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 313,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ryerson by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 29,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ryerson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,377,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

