Insider Selling: X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Sells 13,448 Shares of Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $68,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $77,729.44.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $22,800.00.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

