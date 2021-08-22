Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 353.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,990 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,427,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,165,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,084,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 79.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 73,285 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $11.93 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $278.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million.

In related news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $57,513,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

