Insured Finance Price Reaches $0.11 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $183,260.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00055111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00130117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00156536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,418.91 or 1.00032910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.19 or 0.00911496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.01 or 0.06629769 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,743,221 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

