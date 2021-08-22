Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $52.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.