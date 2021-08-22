Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s Largest Position

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Intellia Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.2% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,074,000 after acquiring an additional 218,781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,552,000 after acquiring an additional 203,607 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after acquiring an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 158,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $5.25 on Friday, hitting $149.32. 674,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,463. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.62. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $3,431,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 826,183 shares of company stock worth $101,448,378. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTLA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.