Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.63.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

IPL stock opened at C$19.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.55 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.17. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$11.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.01.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.