Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.25 Million

Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce $315.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.00 million and the highest is $316.50 million. Interface reported sales of $278.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 35.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 10,312.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TILE stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.30. 289,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,229. Interface has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $784.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

