International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $139.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,990. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

