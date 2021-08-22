Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,549 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,143,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 545,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $4,174,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VKI opened at $12.59 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

