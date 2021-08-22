Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Stake Raised by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 56,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

BAB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. 226,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,757. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

