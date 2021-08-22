Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 5.32% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $43,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,236.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after purchasing an additional 427,537 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2,610.4% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 388,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 373,986 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4,655.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 361,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 354,078 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,273,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,916,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $57.46 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27.

