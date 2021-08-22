INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INVO Bioscience is a medical device company, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It engages in the development and manufacture of its lead product, INVOcell, a novel medical device used in infertility treatment that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development in the woman’s vaginal cavity. The company was founded by Claude Ranoux, MD, a noted expert in the field of reproductive health, infertility and embryology. INVO Bioscience focuses on selling its product to IVF centers and physicians through distributors, as well as directly to physicians in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

INVO stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. INVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 333.98% and a negative net margin of 690.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that INVO Bioscience will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVO. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in INVO Bioscience by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 950,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 325,125 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 13.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

