ION Trading 8.1% Higher This Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $482,926.05 and $2.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ION has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00087326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.35 or 0.00305978 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00049491 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00017162 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,641,462 coins and its circulating supply is 13,741,462 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

