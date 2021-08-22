Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares rose 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.81. Approximately 60,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,561,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

