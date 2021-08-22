Iowa State Bank Buys 2,900 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,203 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,398,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,636,294. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $76.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.48.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,538 shares of company stock worth $1,283,160. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

