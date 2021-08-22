Iowa State Bank Grows Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Prudential Financial comprises approximately 1.5% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,250. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.