Iowa State Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 14.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,980,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.26. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

