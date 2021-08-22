Iowa State Bank Lowers Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Iowa State Bank lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXC traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $49.36. 6,670,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,016,108. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

