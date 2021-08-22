Iowa State Bank Purchases 24,304 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,304 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank owned about 0.94% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.97. 9,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,435. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.91.

