Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,233,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,626. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IRDM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $40.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -400.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

