iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.77. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

