iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Purchased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 82,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 130.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of IXUS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.39. 1,183,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,476. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.98. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.66 and a 52-week high of $75.53.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.