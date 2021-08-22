iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after acquiring an additional 93,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.