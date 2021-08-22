iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,111 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,190,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 44,392 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 35,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,924,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD opened at $85.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.23. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $98.98.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.863 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

