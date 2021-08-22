iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. 6,689,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,083,964. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

