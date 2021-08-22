iShares MSCI China ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,308 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 275% compared to the average volume of 883 put options.
NASDAQ MCHI opened at $66.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.89.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.
About iShares MSCI China ETF
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
