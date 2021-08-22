iShares MSCI China ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,308 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 275% compared to the average volume of 883 put options.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $66.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.89.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 57,723 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 73,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

