iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $157.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

