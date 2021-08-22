iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Lifted by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 186,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 124,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Bank OZK acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $76.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.28.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

