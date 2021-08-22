iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 97.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,047. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.34. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

