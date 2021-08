iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lowered by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $23,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after acquiring an additional 252,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.64. 2,793,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $116.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

