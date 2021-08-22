ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ITV plc (LON:ITV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 116.30 ($1.52). ITV shares last traded at GBX 115.15 ($1.50), with a volume of 7,002,964 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITV. Barclays upped their price target on ITV from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.42) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ITV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 422 ($5.51).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. The company has a market cap of £4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.21 ($4,020.39). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,695 ($2,214.53).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

