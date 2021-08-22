IWG (LON:IWG) PT Lowered to GBX 310 at Berenberg Bank

IWG (LON:IWG) had its target price dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IWG. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on IWG from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IWG from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 324.50 ($4.24).

Shares of LON IWG traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 295.60 ($3.86). 2,135,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,343. IWG has a 12-month low of GBX 246.60 ($3.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 310.03.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

