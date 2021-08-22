Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Raised to $192.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.71.

JKHY opened at $177.13 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

